US Yet To Determine Kabul Airport Shooter Affiliation, Gathers Forensic Details - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:44 PM

The United States has yet to determine the affiliation of the individual responsible for a shooting at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, that left one Afghan serviceman dead and several others wounded, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday

"We cannot rule out who the hostile actor was in this shooting incident last night. I think as you saw, Central Command's statement referred to it as a 'hostile actor.' We don't know more than that," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"I don't know when we'll have more forensics on this."

On Monday, Central Command spokesperson William Urban said an unknown hostile actor engaged in a firefight with Afghan security forces guarding the Kabul airport gate, prompting Afghan and US troops to return fire in self-defense.

Urban said the wounded Afghans are in stable condition at the airfield hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Kirby and Urban both confirmed that there were no casualties among US and coalition forces.

