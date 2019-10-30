UrduPoint.com
US Yet To Formally Notify UN Of Pullout From Paris Climate Accord - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:08 PM

The United States has not yet sent any official documents notifying the United Nations of its intent to withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United States has not yet sent any official documents notifying the United Nations of its intent to withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Well, we are certainly aware of what they have publicly said, but in terms of an official legal document - no, we do not have one on that at this point," Haq said.

Under the terms of the agreement, the earliest possible date that the US can formally announce its intent to withdraw is November 4.

Providing formal notice to the UN would kick off a year-long withdrawal process that would be finalized by November 4, 2020.

In 2017, the Trump administration announced that it intends to withdraw from the Paris Agreement as soon as it is legally allowed to do so.

The Paris Agreement, a landmark climate accord signed in the French capital in 2015, aims to keep the global temperature increase below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

