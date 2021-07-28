US Yet to Respond to 80 Russian Cyberattack Requests - Antonov

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Russia has replied to 12 requests from the United States on cybersecurity attacks last year and this year, while a total of 80 of Moscow's requests remain unanswered, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"By the way, the requests of the Russian competent authorities regarding cyberattacks remain without a reaction from the American side. In 2020, there were 45 of them, and in the first half of 2021, there were 35," Antonov said. "For our part, we responded to ten requests from the United States last year and to two this year. All this suggests that our countries have something to work on."