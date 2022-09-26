US Yet to Signal Readiness to Lift Sanctions From Venezuela - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The United States has not approached Venezuela to discuss the lifting of sanctions and Caracas is unaware of whether the current US administration has such plans, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria told Sputnik.

"There have been no such negotiations. We are not aware of such plans of President (Joe) Biden's administration to remove sanctions. On the contrary, we see how in the framework of this 77th session of the UN General Assembly, they have attacked Venezuela in a strong way on the issue of Venezuelan migration," Faria said on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York.

The US delegation attempted to "politicize" this problem, stressing that Venezuelans are forced to flee the country, the minister said.

"This is not true. We are talking about migration, about Venezuelans who leave of their own free will, but the Biden administration has wanted to politicize this and they say that they are going to allocate resources for aid, which we know they never apply," Faria said.