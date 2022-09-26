UrduPoint.com

US Yet To Signal Readiness To Lift Sanctions From Venezuela - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2022 | 11:20 AM

US Yet to Signal Readiness to Lift Sanctions From Venezuela - Foreign Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The United States has not approached Venezuela to discuss the lifting of sanctions and Caracas is unaware of whether the current US administration has such plans, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria told Sputnik.

"There have been no such negotiations. We are not aware of such plans of President (Joe) Biden's administration to remove sanctions. On the contrary, we see how in the framework of this 77th session of the UN General Assembly, they have attacked Venezuela in a strong way on the issue of Venezuelan migration," Faria said on the sidelines of the UNGA in New York.

The US delegation attempted to "politicize" this problem, stressing that Venezuelans are forced to flee the country, the minister said.

"This is not true. We are talking about migration, about Venezuelans who leave of their own free will, but the Biden administration has wanted to politicize this and they say that they are going to allocate resources for aid, which we know they never apply," Faria said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations New York Caracas United States Venezuela

Recent Stories

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

19 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

1 day ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.