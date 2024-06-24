USA And Uruguay Make Winning Starts To Copa Campaigns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 24, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Arlington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Christian Pulisic scored one goal and set up another as the United States launched their Copa America campaign with a clinical 2-0 victory over Bolivia on Sunday.
Also in Group C, Darwin Nunez was on target as 15-time Copa winners Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, offering a reminder of their status among the favourites.
US captain Pulisic curled in a superb early goal before teeing up a second for striker Folarin Balogun just before half-time at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
"We came out flying with a lot of intensity," Pulisic said.
"Obviously an early goal helped us a lot, but all around a pretty dominant performance."
US coach Gregg Berhalter had warned his team against complacency against a Bolivia side who had won only one game in nine previous editions of the Copa America since 1999.
Pulisic was clearly in no mood to let the South Americans improve that record, firing the hosts into the lead after only three minutes.
Receiving the ball from a corner on the left, Pulisic darted towards the edge of the area and whipped a rasping shot goalwards.
Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra got a hand to it but could not stop the ball flying into the roof of the net.
Despite that early breakthrough the US struggled to convert their dominance into chances and were frustrated by a combative Bolivian team who had three players booked in the first 31 minutes.
Leonel Justiniano, Gabriel Villamil and Luis Haquin were all shown yellow cards in an indisciplined start by Bolivia.
The US doubled their lead in the 44th minute and once again Pulisic was heavily involved.
Picking up the ball near halfway, the AC Milan forward accelerated towards the penalty area and squared to Balogun, who took a touch to drag defender Jesus Sagredo wide before drilling a low shot into the bottom corner.
The superior movement of the US forward line continued to cause problems after the restart.
Balogun just failed to get a toe on a low shot by Tim Weah in the 50th minute and had the ball in the net moments later but was adjudged marginally offside.
Pulisic then drew a fine save from Viscarra in the 60th minute after weaving into the penalty area and unleashing a ferocious shot.
Substitute Ricardo Pepi should have made it 3-0 in the 65th minute, moments after coming on for Gio Reyna, but saw his shot from an Antonee Robinson cross roll wide.
Pepi was then denied a goal in the 90th minute after a desperate double save by Viscarra.
- Relentless Uruguay -
Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay began in trademark fashion, swarming opponents Panama and pressing relentlessly.
Maximiliano Araujo put Uruguay ahead in the 16th minute with a beautifully executed left-foot shot into the top corner.
Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera had to be at his best to deal with the wave of attacks, parrying a fiere Nunez blast and then producing an outstanding save to keep out a header from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.
Mosquera's reflexes served him well again in the 29th minute when he denied Nunez from close range, the Liverpool striker having connected on a low cross from Federico Valverde.
It was a very different story after the break, though, with Uruguay looking a little tired and Panama enjoying some sustained pressure.
But Bielsa's side gave themselves breathing space when Nunez doubled their lead in the 85th minute, showing his superb technique to volley home a half-clearance from inside the box.
Matias Vina's perfectly timed header from a Nicolas de la Cruz free-kick put an end to the contest, although Panama received some reward in the final minutes with Michael Amir Murillo finishing off a swift break.
"In the first half we were better. In the second half they controlled the game for the first 15 or 20 minutes," Nunez said.
"We suffered a bit, but with the second goal we improved again and ended up playing well," said the striker.
"We missed a lot of chances, a lot of plays that ended badly. But you learn from mistakes and we never gave up," he added.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply
ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises
CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister
Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..
PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday
More Stories From World
-
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France21 seconds ago
-
Germany survive Euro 2024 scare as Hungary victory marred by injury drama32 seconds ago
-
Hungary knock Scotland out of Euros after Varga injury horror10 minutes ago
-
Hungary dedicate Euro 2024 win to stricken Varga after 'terrible' injury10 minutes ago
-
Pulisic shines as USA sink Bolivia in Copa America10 minutes ago
-
USA and Uruguay make winning starts to Copa campaigns10 minutes ago
-
Germany survive Euro 2024 scare as Hungary star suffers horror injury20 minutes ago
-
Coach Yakin praises 'immense' Swiss after Germany draw20 minutes ago
-
Hungary knock Scotland out of Euros after Varga injury horror20 minutes ago
-
Hungary dedicate Euro 2024 win to stricken Varga after 'terrible' injury20 minutes ago
-
Clarke rages over penalty decision as Scotland exit Euros21 minutes ago
-
Hungary dedicate Euro 2024 win to stricken Varga after 'terrible' injury21 minutes ago