USA Beat France 98-87 For Men's Basketball Olympic Gold
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 11:50 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The United States won their fifth straight Olympic men's basketball crown on Saturday, holding off a battling France 98-87 to take their tally of Olympic golds to 17.
In a rematch of the Tokyo Olympics final three years ago, LeBron James and the US team stacked with NBA stars once again proved too much for France's sensational NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and his teammates.
France sliced a 14-point deficit to three with 3min 04sec to play, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry drilled a three-pointer and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant nailed two free throws as the United States relentlessly powered to the finish.
Curry finished with eight three-pointers and led the US scoring with 24 points.
Durant and Devin Booker added 15 apiece and James scored 14 with six rebounds, 10 assists a steal and a block.
For Durant it was a record fourth Olympic gold. James earned his third and Curry, a four-time NBA champion, claimed his first in his first Olympic appearance.
Wembanyama had his best offensive game of the Olympics, scoring 26 points.
Guerschon Yabusele added 20, but Isaia Cordinier -- whose offensive contributions were key to France's bounce-back after a narrow victory over Japan and a humbling loss to Germany in group play -- was held scoreless.
France connected on just nine of 30 three-point attempts and the United States held a 31-9 advantage in fast-break points.
Both teams were locked in defensively in a tense first half that featured 10 lead changes.
Wembanyama soared for a dunk that gave France an 11-10 lead and sent the Bercy Arena crowd into a frenzy.
The Americans were soon back in front when Booker made a layup off a behind-the-back pass from James and a steal from James set Jayson Tatum loose for a dunk.
Down by five after one quarter, France took a 25-24 lead on a Bilal Coubilaly dunk, but the US continued to capitalize in transition off of France's misses.
James drove through traffic for a layup, drawing a foul and flexing at the US bench before making the free-throw to put the United States up 37-31, and they led 49-41 at halftime.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024
More Stories From World
-
'No impact reported' from Ukraine nuclear plant fire: UN agency5 hours ago
-
Tennis: WTA Toronto results5 hours ago
-
Greece wildfires force hundreds to evacuate6 hours ago
-
Ukraine official says deployed 'thousands' in incursion to 'destabilise' Russia6 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship result6 hours ago
-
Paris Olympics closing ceremony underway6 hours ago
-
Paris bids triumphant 'au revoir' to Olympics6 hours ago
-
Dashed dreams of migrant family on doomed Brazil flight6 hours ago
-
Golf: PGA Wyndham Championship scores6 hours ago
-
USA fend off France for women's Olympic basketball gold6 hours ago
-
Celtic maintain perfect start with win at Hibs6 hours ago
-
Two migrants die trying to cross Channel to Britain6 hours ago