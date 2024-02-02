Open Menu

USA Grab Control Of Ukraine Tie In Davis Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:30 AM

USA grab control of Ukraine tie in Davis Cup

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Sebastian Korda and Davis Cup debutant Chris Eubanks won Thursday's singles matches as the United States moved 2-0 up against Ukraine in their qualifier in Lithuania.

World number 33 Korda overcame the challenge of Oleksii Krutykh, a player ranked 309 places beneath the American, to earn a battling 6-3, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 victory in the opening rubber.

Eubanks stepped in for the injured Taylor Fritz and beat 498th-ranked Viacheslav Bielinskyi 6-3, 6-2 to leave the record 32-time winners in sight of the September finals featuring 16 teams.

"All day since I found out I was playing I was really nervous," said Eubanks.

"Representing your country means a lot more than just playing for yourself.

I had a lot of guys I didn't want to let down. Nerves were pretty strong at the beginning but once I got on court I settled down nicely and played pretty well."

Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram can seal the tie in Saturday's doubles, which takes place before the reverse singles.

The US have not won the title since 2007.

Defending champions Italy and last year's runners-up Australia, as well as Britain and Spain have advanced automatically to the finals.

Serbia will be without Novak Djokovic as they attempt to clinch one of the remaining 12 qualifying spots against Slovakia.

Alexander Zverev is missing from the Germany team for their tie against Hungary due to illness.

Related Topics

Injured World Australia Ukraine Germany Austin Spain Italy United States Serbia Slovakia Lithuania Hungary September All From Court

Recent Stories

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

9 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

9 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

9 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

9 hours ago
 Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA fundi ..

Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials

9 hours ago
 Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance t ..

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

9 hours ago
Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..

9 hours ago
 KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills o ..

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth

9 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..

9 hours ago
 EUM unveils Innovation Centre

EUM unveils Innovation Centre

9 hours ago
 Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in L ..

Street dogs cause injuries to multiple people in Larkana, prompting safety conce ..

9 hours ago
 Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

Four held, over 300 kites confiscated

9 hours ago

More Stories From World