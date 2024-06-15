USA Into T20 World Cup Super Eights, Pakistan Out, After Rain Strikes Again
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Lauderhill, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The USA advanced to the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup on Friday when their match against Ireland was abandoned, an outcome which meant former champions Pakistan were eliminated.
Ground staff spent hours working to dry the wet outfield at Lauderhill but shortly after the umpires had inspected conditions a huge downpour ended any hope with the field quickly under water once again.
The USA reach the last eight in their debut appearance in the T20 World Cup largely thanks to their shock win over 2009 champions Pakistan.
The early exit is a bitter disappointment though for Pakistan, who were beaten finalists in the tournament two years ago.
Fans who had waited patiently inside the Central Broward Stadium were instructed to stay in the facility and in shelter due to thunder and lightning which accompanied the torrential rain.
The two teams will receive a point each meaning the USA will progress to the Super Eights along with Group A winners India who are due to play Canada on Saturday in what is now a dead rubber
South Florida has suffered heavy rain and flooding and the game on Tuesday at Lauderhill between Sri Lanka and Nepal was also abandoned.
There were heavy showers earlier on Friday morning which added to the workload which all proved to be in vain.
