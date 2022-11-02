USAID has pledged nearly $50 million in additional aid for Moldova as the impoverished eastern European nation struggles to pay its energy bills

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) USAID has pledged nearly $50 million in additional aid for Moldova as the impoverished eastern European nation struggles to pay its energy bills.

The aid package includes $30 million in assistance to help Moldova cover mounting energy costs and a further $19.

5 million aimed at strengthening its energy security, the outreach agency's Moldova office said on social media.

Moldova has been gripped by anti-government protests over the soaring cost of living. The government blame protesters for trying to destabilize the aid-dependent nation, while the opposition accuses it of political persecution and refusing to negotiate a favorable gas price with Russia.