USAID Chief to Visit DRC, Nigeria for Talks on Fighting Ebola Outbreak - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green will depart on Friday for Democratic Republic of the Congo Congo and Israel for talks on how to fight the latest outbreak of Ebola, the Department of State said in a media advisory.

"USAID Administrator Mark Green will travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Israel, and Nigeria August 16-August 24, 2019," the advisory stated on Thursday. "The Administrator will meet with government and civil-society partners to discuss the response to the Ebola outbreak.

Green will also use the trip to support partnerships and investments across the US Government that boost democratic governance, and help people emerge from humanitarian crises, the State Department said.

The World Health Organization said health officials have detected an average of about 85 new cases of Ebola per week in the DRC with 260 confirmed infections in the final three weeks of July. At present, Ebola cases are confined to rural areas in the northeast with the exception of four cases in Goma, a city of about 2 million on the nation's border with Rwanda.