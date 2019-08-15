UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USAID Chief To Visit DRC, Nigeria For Talks On Fighting Ebola Outbreak - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 10:52 PM

USAID Chief to Visit DRC, Nigeria for Talks on Fighting Ebola Outbreak - State Dept.

US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green will depart on Friday for Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Congo and Israel for talks on how to fight the latest outbreak of Ebola, the Department of State said in a media advisory

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green will depart on Friday for Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Congo and Israel for talks on how to fight the latest outbreak of Ebola, the Department of State said in a media advisory.

"USAID Administrator Mark Green will travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Israel, and Nigeria August 16-August 24, 2019," the advisory stated on Thursday. "The Administrator will meet with government and civil-society partners to discuss the response to the Ebola outbreak.

"

Green will also use the trip to support partnerships and investments across the US Government that boost democratic governance, and help people emerge from humanitarian crises, the State Department said.

The World Health Organization said health officials have detected an average of about 85 new cases of Ebola per week in the DRC with 260 confirmed infections in the final three weeks of July. At present, Ebola cases are confined to rural areas in the northeast with the exception of four cases in Goma, a city of about 2 million on the nation's border with Rwanda.

Related Topics

World Israel Goma Rwanda Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Nigeria July August Border 2019 Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Microplastics in Arctic snow point to widespread a ..

12 seconds ago

UNSC to hold closed-door meeting Friday to discuss ..

14 seconds ago

Six EU countries ready to take migrants off rescue ..

16 seconds ago

Patel takes five wickets as Sri Lanka reach 227 fo ..

18 seconds ago

Russia Supports Venezuela's Independent Foreign Po ..

4 minutes ago

Nation marks Indian independence day as 'black day ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.