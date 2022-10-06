WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The United States is investing $55 million in Ukraine's heating infrastructure to help the country prepare for winter, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Thursday.

"Today in Ukraine, Administrator Samantha Power announced a $55 million investment in Ukraine's heating infrastructure to aid the country's preparations for winter amid the Russian Federation's brutal war. This assistance will support repairs and maintenance of pipes and other equipment necessary to deliver heating to homes, hospitals, schools, and businesses across Ukraine," the statement said.

The new assistance will benefit up to 7 million Ukrainians in 19 regions, it added.

"USAID will also provide power generators and alternative fuel sources to hospitals, centers for internally-displaced persons, and shelters for socially vulnerable citizens, helping provide the people of Ukraine with access to warm shelter during winter," the statement said.

The assistance will target territories that have been devastated by the conflict, including the regions of Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya, and Zhytomyr, according to USAID.

The Biden administration has committed more than $17.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since taking office.