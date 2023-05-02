USAID Says Launching Insurance Fund for Reporters Working Under Pressure From Governments

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is launching an insurance fund to help journalists abroad who are facing pressure from "repressive" governments or ruling elites, US Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The United States is launching an insurance fund to help journalists abroad who are facing pressure from "repressive" governments or ruling elites, US Agency for International Development (USAID) chief Samantha Power said on Tuesday.

"What we're launching today is called Reporter Shield.

It's an insurance fund that will allow journalists who may not have the means to compete with a repressive government or an oligarchy, to actually have the insurance," Power told CNN.

The new fund will also provide legal protection to reporters in need, she added.

Power recalled that 67 journalists were killed worldwide last year, and another 500 reporters are now in detention. She called the situation a growing problem, and noted that many countries have become more aggressive toward media.