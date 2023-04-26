USAID Supports Staff in Sudan by Increasing Salaries, Providing Advance Payments - Power

UrduPoint.com

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) supports its local staff in Sudan by increasing salaries and providing advance payments as well as by facilitating possible ways to leave the country in times of need, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The US Agency for International Development (USAID) supports its local staff in Sudan by increasing salaries and providing advance payments as well as by facilitating possible ways to leave the country in times of need, USAID Administrator Samantha Power said in a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We have given them in advance payments, salary increases, those kind of things. But to be honest, it is extremely difficult to access banks right now because even banking employees can not get to the banks," Power told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Power explained that USAID is looking for possible ways to enable specialists to work from the agency's other missions such as in Egypt and Ethiopia.

Twenty-nine Sudanese personnel are currently working for USAID in-country, mostly in the capital of Khartoum, she said.

Power noted that the US government evacuated from Sudan four USAID employees who are US citizens and two who are citizens of Pakistan amid the clashes in the country.

"They arrived in Washington two days ago," Power said.

