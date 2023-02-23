USAID to Announce Additional Financial Support for Ukraine Friday - Deputy Administrator

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The United States is planning to announce additional financial support for Ukraine on February 24, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator for Policy and Programming Isobel Coleman said on Thursday.

"You should expect to hear from us more about financial support that we are providing going forward for Ukraine," Coleman told reporters.

The new support is related to "some of the particulars" on energy and other areas, where the United States has already provided aid, Coleman said.

Coleman declined to deepen into details of the upcoming announcement. "I think you are going to have to wait until tomorrow," Coleman added.

USAID said in mid-January that the United States will provide Ukraine an extra $125 million to support its energy and utility infrastructure.