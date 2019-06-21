Usakovs Says Riga City Council Members Acted Out of Personal Interests When Sacking Mayor

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Riga's former mayor turned European lawmaker Nils Usakovs believes that the members of the Riga City Council have put their interests above the interests of the entire city and their voters when they decided to dismiss mayor Dainis Turlais in a tight no-confidence vote.

Earlier in the day, the City Council decided to remove Turlais from the post, which he had been occupying since May 30, in a 31-29 vote. All members of opposition factions voted in favor of the mayor's resignation.

"We see that some politicians, out of inexperience or for other reasons, have put their narrow, personal interests above the interests of the city, above their voters' interests.

Now Riga has lost worthy Mayor Dainis Turlais. Now we have two months to ensure stability in the city, or everything that the Riga City Council was famous for, all of it may be lost," Usakovs told reporters.

Before the no-confidence vote, the ruling coalition of the Social Democratic Party "Haromony" and Honor to Serve Riga, which Turlais represented, lost the majority in the body after four "Harmony" members were expelled from the faction.

The no-confidence vote was reportedly initiated to test whether Turlais was still enjoying enough support in the Council.