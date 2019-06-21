UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Usakovs Says Riga City Council Members Acted Out Of Personal Interests When Sacking Mayor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Usakovs Says Riga City Council Members Acted Out of Personal Interests When Sacking Mayor

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Riga's former mayor turned European lawmaker Nils Usakovs believes that the members of the Riga City Council have put their interests above the interests of the entire city and their voters when they decided to dismiss mayor Dainis Turlais in a tight no-confidence vote.

Earlier in the day, the City Council decided to remove Turlais from the post, which he had been occupying since May 30, in a 31-29 vote. All members of opposition factions voted in favor of the mayor's resignation.

"We see that some politicians, out of inexperience or for other reasons, have put their narrow, personal interests above the interests of the city, above their voters' interests.

Now Riga has lost worthy Mayor Dainis Turlais. Now we have two months to ensure stability in the city, or everything that the Riga City Council was famous for, all of it may be lost," Usakovs told reporters.

Before the no-confidence vote, the ruling coalition of the Social Democratic Party "Haromony" and Honor to Serve Riga, which Turlais represented, lost the majority in the body after four "Harmony" members were expelled from the faction.

The no-confidence vote was reportedly initiated to test whether Turlais was still enjoying enough support in the Council.

Related Topics

Vote Riga May Post All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

7 minutes ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

7 minutes ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

37 minutes ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

37 minutes ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

56 minutes ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.