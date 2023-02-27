UrduPoint.com

USC Suggests Combining Two Concepts Of New Russian Nuclear Aircraft Carrier

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 05:10 AM

USC Suggests Combining Two Concepts of New Russian Nuclear Aircraft Carrier

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The Russian Navy and the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) both have concepts for a new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and these two prospective designs should be combined, USC CEO Alexei Rakhmanov told Sputnik.

"We proceed from the fact that you first need to approve the concept of an aircraft carrier, and then figure out where to build it, when and for what money. Both the USC and the naval fleet have the concept, now they need to be combined. We have a clear understanding of what a promising aircraft carrier should be like. It should definitely be nuclear-powered. Disputes are still ongoing on the displacement of the ship," Rakhmanov said.

Related Topics

Russia Money From

Recent Stories

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

7 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

7 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

8 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

9 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

10 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.