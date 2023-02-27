USC Suggests Combining Two Concepts of New Russian Nuclear Aircraft Carrier

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The Russian Navy and the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) both have concepts for a new nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and these two prospective designs should be combined, USC CEO Alexei Rakhmanov told Sputnik.

"We proceed from the fact that you first need to approve the concept of an aircraft carrier, and then figure out where to build it, when and for what money. Both the USC and the naval fleet have the concept, now they need to be combined. We have a clear understanding of what a promising aircraft carrier should be like. It should definitely be nuclear-powered. Disputes are still ongoing on the displacement of the ship," Rakhmanov said.