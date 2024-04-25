Use Of Alcohol And E-cigarettes Among Youth 'alarming': WHO
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The widespread use of alcohol and e-cigarettes among adolescents is "alarming", according to a report released on Thursday by the World Health Organization's (WHO) European branch, which recommended measures to limit access.
Based on survey data from 280,000 young people aged 11, 13 and 15 in Europe, Central Asia and Canada, the WHO said it showed a "concerning picture" of substance use among young people.
"The long-term consequences of these trends are significant, and policy-makers cannot afford to ignore these alarming findings," the health body said.
The report found that 57 percent of 15-year-olds had drunk alcohol at least once, for girls the figure was 59 percent, compared to 56 percent of boys.
The WHO noted that overall drinking had decreased for boys, while it had increased for girls.
When it came to current use -- defined as having drunk at least once in the last 30 days -- eight percent of 11-year-old boys reported having done so, compared to five percent of girls.
But by age 15, girls had overtaken boys, with 38 percent of girls saying they had drunk at least once in the last 30 days, while only 36 percent of boys had.
"These findings highlight how available and normalised alcohol is, showing the urgent need for better policy measures to protect children and young people from harms caused by alcohol," said WHO Europe -- which gathers 53 countries including several in Central Asia.
In addition, nine percent of teenagers reported having experienced "significant drunkenness" -- having been drunk at least twice.
The WHO said this rate climbed from five percent among 13-year-olds to 20 percent for 15-year-olds, "demonstrating an escalating trend in alcohol abuse among youth".
- Costly consequences -
The report also highlighted the increased use of e-cigarettes -- often called vapes -- among teenagers.
While smoking is declining, with 13 percent of 11-15 year-olds having smoked in 2022, two percentage points less than four years earlier, the report noted that many of them have instead adopted e-cigarettes -- which have overtaken cigarettes among adolescents.
Around 32 percent of 15-year-olds have used an e-cigarette, and 20 percent reported having used one in the last 30 days.
"The widespread use of harmful substances among children in many countries across the European Region -- and beyond -- is a serious public health threat," WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said in a statement.
Kluge called for higher taxes, restrictions in availability and advertising, as well as a ban on flavouring agents.
"Engaging in high-risk behaviours during the adolescent years can shape adult behaviour, with substance use at an early age being linked to a higher risk of addiction," the report said.
"The consequences are costly for them and society," it added.
Cannabis use, meanwhile, was down slightly with 12 percent of 15-year-olds having ever used it, down four percentage points in as many years.
Conducted every four years by the WHO, the HBSC (Health Behaviour in School-aged Children) survey examines the health behaviour of 11, 13 and 15-year-olds, and includes a section on substance use.
Recent Stories
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Sindh minister orders operation after attack on police in Ghotki
TikTok to fight US ban law in courts
More Stories From World
-
Tough times for Argentine factories as consumers penny-pinch9 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Cup result10 minutes ago
-
Bird flu in humans? Experts see little risk10 minutes ago
-
Car giants vie for EV crown at Beijing's Auto China show20 minutes ago
-
Meta profits soar but costs of AI cause worry20 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - collated40 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated40 minutes ago
-
Meta sees profits soar in first quarter40 minutes ago
-
Battling mass tourism, Venice introduces day tickets40 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table7 hours ago
-
Time for 'democratic transition' in Venezuela: opposition candidate to AFP7 hours ago
-
Spain's Pedro Sanchez : a risk-taker with a flair for survival7 hours ago