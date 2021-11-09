UrduPoint.com

Use Of Bayraktar Drones In Donbas Would Mean Kiev's Withdrawal From Minsk II - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Use of Bayraktar drones in Donbas would mean that Kiev is withdrawing from Minsk agreements, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Ukrainian military has said that it used Bayraktar drones in Donbas, and the country's Foreign Ministry said that it did not violate Minsk agreements.

"The use of drones is prohibited by the Minsk agreements. If Ukraine openly recognizes the use of drones and continues to use them, and not only for intelligence purposes but also in combat, then, accordingly, this can be regarded as a direct official withdrawal of the Ukrainian side from measures to strengthen the ceasefire, an indefinite truce and the whole Minsk process," Nikonorova said.

