Use Of CSTO Forces In Ukrainian Operation Not Discussed During Summit - Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2022 | 08:08 PM

The question of the use of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces during a special operation in Ukraine was not raised at the organization leaders' summit, the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The question of the use of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces during a special operation in Ukraine was not raised at the organization leaders' summit, the CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"Today, during the summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his colleagues about the progress of the special military operation carried out by Russia in Ukraine in great detail. The issue of any participation of the CSTO in this special military operation was not raised or discussed," Zas told reporters.

