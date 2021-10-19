UrduPoint.com

Use Of Digital Currencies By Malign Actors Could Harm Efficacy Of US Sanctions - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

Use of Digital Currencies By Malign Actors Could Harm Efficacy of US Sanctions - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The growing use of digital currencies and other alternative payment platforms could harm the efficacy of US sanctions on malign actors who can use the new technologies to avoid detection, the Treasury Department said in the 2021 review of its sanctions programs published Monday.

"In addition, technological innovations such as digital currencies, alternative payment platforms, and new ways of hiding cross-border transactions all potentially reduce the efficacy of American sanctions.

.. We are mindful of the risk that, if left unchecked, these digital assets and payments systems could harm the efficacy of our sanctions," the Treasury Department said.

The Treasury Department said these technologies offer malign actors opportunities to hold and transfer funds outside the traditional dollar-based financial system. The digital currencies also empower US adversaries seeking to build new financial and payments systems intended to diminish the Dollar's global role, the Treasury Department added.

Related Topics

Dollar All

Recent Stories

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

18 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

33 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

48 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

48 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more ..

Expo 2020 Dubai momentum grows as it welcomes more than 770,000 visits to date

48 minutes ago
 Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Gifted ..

Minister of Education inaugurates 1st World Giftedness Center International Conf ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.