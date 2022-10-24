SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The use of a "dirty nuclear bomb" would seriously increase the risk of global nuclear war and may lead to the radiation poisoning of tens of thousands of people, an adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, said on Monday.

"People dying as a result of the use of that 'dirty nuclear bomb' is only a small part of what may happen afterward. Later, the hands of the non-humans who order such barbaric experiments will be untied ... and the risk of a nuclear war, the third world war, will greatly increase and become a real threat," Renat Karchaa said.

The adviser noted that contamination caused by the bomb will affect tens of thousands of people, and the territories where the bomb is deployed could be uninhabitable for decades.

On Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu expressed his concern, during phone calls with his French, Turkish, UK and US counterparts, that Kiev was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a dirty bomb on its own territory, in order to blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction and, thus, tarnish the country's image. On Monday, the foreign ministers of France, the United Kingdom, and the United States dismissed these claims in a joint statement. Kiev implied that Moscow was laying the groundwork for using a "dirty bomb" itself in Ukraine.