Use Of DNA Offers 'Significant Advances', Yet Scientists Need Guidelines - UN Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Use of DNA Offers 'Significant Advances', Yet Scientists Need Guidelines - UN Spokesperson

UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Editing DNA can bring great advantages but scientists should have ethical guidelines, UN Spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Wednesday.

The UN commented on the recent birth of a baby in the UK with the combined DNA of three people.

"On the one hand, the use of DNA offers the promise of many significant advances. For example, in the fight against different diseases. So all scientific progress on this front is to be encouraged," Haq told a briefing.

"At the same time, there always needs to be a clear sense of ethical guidelines for scientists as they go along this process."

Ethical guidelines would help them to avoid any 'pitfalls' in their mission, he added.

The majority of the baby's DNA comes from two parents, but a donor woman gave 0.1% of her genetic code. It was an attempt to avoid and prevent the child from being born with mitochondrial disease - which is fatal within days or hours after birth.

