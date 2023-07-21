Open Menu

Use Of F-16 Guidance System On Russian Aircraft In Syria Detected - Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Use of F-16 Guidance System on Russian Aircraft in Syria Detected - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) A use of guidance systems of F-16 fighter jets of the US-led international coalition on a Russian military aircraft in Syria has been detected, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"At the same time, the impact of the guidance systems of the F-16 fighters on the aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces has been recorded during a planned flight along the southern border of the Syrian Arab Republic," Gurinov told a briefing.

In addition, the Russian military official said that the coalition breached deconfliction protocols 12 times in Syria over the past 24 hours.

Gurinov also said that fighter jets of the coalition 10 times entered the Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Same Border Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

11 minutes ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

19 minutes ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

19 minutes ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

19 minutes ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

19 minutes ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

21 minutes ago
Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

21 minutes ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

36 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Rus ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Russian Attacks on Port Facilitie ..

36 minutes ago
 IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in ..

IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in Kiev, Kharkiv - Grossi

36 minutes ago
 Tour de France results and standings

Tour de France results and standings

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World