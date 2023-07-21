Use of F-16 Guidance System on Russian Aircraft in Syria Detected - Russian Military

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) A use of guidance systems of F-16 fighter jets of the US-led international coalition on a Russian military aircraft in Syria has been detected, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Thursday.

"At the same time, the impact of the guidance systems of the F-16 fighters on the aircraft of the Russian aerospace forces has been recorded during a planned flight along the southern border of the Syrian Arab Republic," Gurinov told a briefing.

In addition, the Russian military official said that the coalition breached deconfliction protocols 12 times in Syria over the past 24 hours.

Gurinov also said that fighter jets of the coalition 10 times entered the Syrian airspace in the Al-Tanf area, through which international air routes pass.