Use of Force by Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan in Border Conflict Unacceptable - CSTO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) The use of force by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan in resolving disputes is unacceptable, the secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) said on Monday.

"We consider any attempts to use force to solve controversial issues unacceptable and are convinced that political and diplomatic approaches do not have alternatives.

The CSTO is ready to increase mediation efforts in every possible way to reach a sustainable compromise," the secretariat said.