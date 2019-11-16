Use of Force to Achieve Political Goals Unacceptable - Zakharova on Bolivian Crisis

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry condemns the use of violence to solve political problems, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday, commenting on the current political crisis in Bolivia

"We condemn, in principle, the use of violent methods to solve political problems.

The consequence of this, as you all have noticed, is only chaos, human casualties, and socio-economic instability," Zakharova said at a weekly new briefing.

"Bolivia needs calm, peaceful dialogue, it is important to restore the work of state institutions in in accordance with the Constitution. We hope that a responsible approach will be taken by all members of the international community, both in the Latin American region and outside it," Zakharova stressed.