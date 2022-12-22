Use of Sanctions by US Causes 'Crisis of Confidence in Dollar' - Chinese Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The frequent use of financial sanctions by the United States has caused a "crisis of confidence" in the dollar, with countries across the globe expanding settlements in national currencies, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The global financial system is moving from a centralized to a multipolar one, and the frequent use of financial sanctions by the United States has caused a 'crisis of confidence' in the US Dollar and the SWIFT system. All countries are expanding their settlements in national currencies, exploring the possibility of creating more stable, fair and secure systems of financial payments and settlements. The days of the US dollar's dominance and the financial hegemony of the United States are fading into the past," the diplomat said.

In September, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced a deal with state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to use national currencies in natural gas payments. Countries are also actively switching to payments in their national currencies for oil supplies and petroleum products and strengthening cooperation and mechanisms for the use of Russian Mir and Chinese UnionPay payment cards on their territory.

The US and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia since the country started a military operation in Ukraine in late February, including cutting off Russian banks from SWIFT and imposing strict trade and logistics restrictions. The SWIFT system connects over 11,000 of the world's largest organizations.