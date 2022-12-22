UrduPoint.com

Use Of Sanctions By US Causes 'Crisis Of Confidence In Dollar' - Chinese Ambassador

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Use of Sanctions by US Causes 'Crisis of Confidence in Dollar' - Chinese Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The frequent use of financial sanctions by the United States has caused a "crisis of confidence" in the dollar, with countries across the globe expanding settlements in national currencies, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The global financial system is moving from a centralized to a multipolar one, and the frequent use of financial sanctions by the United States has caused a 'crisis of confidence' in the US Dollar and the SWIFT system. All countries are expanding their settlements in national currencies, exploring the possibility of creating more stable, fair and secure systems of financial payments and settlements. The days of the US dollar's dominance and the financial hegemony of the United States are fading into the past," the diplomat said.

In September, Russian energy giant Gazprom announced a deal with state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to use national currencies in natural gas payments. Countries are also actively switching to payments in their national currencies for oil supplies and petroleum products and strengthening cooperation and mechanisms for the use of Russian Mir and Chinese UnionPay payment cards on their territory.

The US and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia since the country started a military operation in Ukraine in late February, including cutting off Russian banks from SWIFT and imposing strict trade and logistics restrictions. The SWIFT system connects over 11,000 of the world's largest organizations.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Dollar Russia China Oil United States February September Gas All From

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Ra ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi is no longer Punjab CM: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tarif ..

Khurram Dastgir rules out increase in power tariff

2 hours ago
 Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as ..

Committee led by Najam Sethi to run PCB affairs as 2014 constitution restored

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure wo ..

Pakistan, UAE FMs urge Afghan Taliban to ensure women's rights

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22nd December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.