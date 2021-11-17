UrduPoint.com

Use Of Special Equipment By Poland On Border With Belarus Inhumane - Moscow

Use of Special Equipment by Poland on Border With Belarus Inhumane - Moscow

The use of special equipment by Poland against migrants on the border with Belarus is inhumane, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The use of special equipment by Poland against migrants on the border with Belarus is inhumane, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On Tuesday, Minsk said that the Polish security forces had used special equipment containing toxic chemicals against migrants who tried to break into Poland on the Belarusian border.

"In addition to the fact that they did not come from a good life, they are still poured with water in the cold, and this is cold, which is unusual for them, and these are women and children, they are still being poured with some kind of gas, they are threatened with the use of weapons and physical force, and so on," Zakharova said at a briefing.

A real campaign of psychological pressure is being carried out against the migrants: the use of loudspeakers, intimidation, media campaign, which does not provide an opportunity for direct appeal of these people, to defend their position, but "is aimed at only one thing to confirm the approaches and protecting the correctness of the actions of the relevant authorities, which are taking in relation to these people, these are the inhumane measures that we see," she said.

