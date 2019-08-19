Use of Violence During Hong Kong Protests May Hurt US-China Trade Deal - Trump

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump said that if China used violence against protesters in Hong Kong, it would possible negatively impact the US-China trade deal.

Trump told reporters that he viewed Chinese President Xi Jinping as a talented leader and hoped Xi would sit down with protesters to find a peaceful solution to the political crisis without the use of violence.