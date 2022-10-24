Use of Violence to Advance Political Goals in Libya 'Unacceptable' - US Deputy Envoy to UN

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) The use of violence to advance political goals in Libya is "unacceptable," United States Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Jeffrey DeLaurentis said on Monday.

"It must be made clear to Libya's leaders that the use of violence to advance political goals is unacceptable," DeLaurentis told the UN Security Council. "The United States remains deeply concerned about the potential for further fighting, following the clashes in Libya in August."

DeLaurentis said all states have a clear responsibility to discourage any Libyan actions, destabilize the security situation and threaten the 2020 ceasefire agreement.

Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy suggested during the UN Security Council meeting that there may be a way out of the deadlock in Libya.

"One of the possible ways to break the deadlock in Libya is an agreement on or draft of a constitution and the conduct of nationwide elections," Polyanskiy said.

In late August, fighting erupted in Tripoli between detachments loyal to the head of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration under Fathi Bashagha, who was elected by parliament. Following the fight, the United Nations said it is worried that the stalemate in the electoral process poses a threat to security in Libya.