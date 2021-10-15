Users Facing Some Problems With Instagram - Tracking Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Instagram users report some problems with the photo-sharing app, some two weeks after a massive outage hit multiple Facebook services, according to the monitoring portal Downdetector.

The user complaints spiked at 20:21 GMT on Thursday, with most of them coming from Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

Earlier on Thursday, the problems with Instagram were detected in the United States, Canada and some European countries, including Russia.

Most of the complaints are linked to the app work, connection with the server, website operation and the news feed display.