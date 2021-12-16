Users Facing Some Problems With Instagram - Tracking Service

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Instagram users report some problems with the photo-sharing app, according to the monitoring portal Downdetector.

Most of the complaints are coming from the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Canada and Russia.

In October, Facebook services, including Instagram, were hit by a massive outage that affected users in the United States, Canada, Russia and numerous European countries.