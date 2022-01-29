UrduPoint.com

Users Facing Some Problems With Instagram - Tracking Service

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Users Facing Some Problems With Instagram - Tracking Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Instagram users report some problems with the photo-sharing social network, according to the monitoring portal Downdetector.

Most of the complaints are coming from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia and Ukraine.

According to Downdetector, most users report problems with the website, app and entering their accounts.

In October, Facebook services, including Instagram, were hit by a massive outage that affected users in the United States, Canada, Russia and numerous European countries.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Canada Facebook United Kingdom United States October From Instagram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2022

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th January 2022

32 minutes ago
 US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Perm ..

US Has Zero Offensive Combat Weapons Systems, Permanent Bases in Ukraine - Top G ..

9 hours ago
 US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoin ..

US Supplies of Military Hardware to Ukraine Ongoing, New Shipment Arrived Friday ..

9 hours ago
 Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend ..

Austin Says Biden Has Been Clear, Does Not Intend to Put US Combat Troops in Ukr ..

9 hours ago
 US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukr ..

US Has Not Yet Moved Any Troops in Response to Ukraine Crisis - Pentagon Chief

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>