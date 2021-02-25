UrduPoint.com
Users Learn To Trick Twitter By Putting New 'Hacked Content' Label On Any Tweet - Reports

Thu 25th February 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Users have found a flaw in Twitter's controversial new labeling system, which marks tweets with hacked materials, where virtually any tweet can be made to appear with a potentially hacked-content warning.

Earlier in February, the new label reading "these materials may have been obtained through hacking" appeared on a story from independent outlet The Grayzone. The news outlet reported that the BBC and Reuters had allegedly participated in a program created by the UK government to "weaken Russia's state influence." In the report, it cited recently hacked and leaked documents.

According to The Verge, users have found an easy way to create tweets with this label by including the URL of this particular story from The Grayzone into the link of any shared story on the platform.

As a demonstration, journalist Tom Warren shared a tweet of the front page of The Verge's website with the potentially hacked-materials label.

The Verge notes that this trick works on both the website and Twitter's iOS and Android mobile apps.

There have been no official comments from the micro-blogging platform regarding this vulnerability.

In October 2020, Twitter said it would start labeling tweets with links to information sourced by hackers after the company was widely criticized for limiting the display of links to a New York Post article about the son of US President Joe Biden, Hunter. Twitter, along with Facebook, faced a fierce backlash and accusations of censorship.

