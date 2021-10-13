UrduPoint.com

Users Report Problems With Telegram Messenger - Downdetector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The users of the Telegram messenger are reporting issues in its operation, according to online outage tracker Downdetector.

Most users reported problems with the app and server connection.

More Stories From World

