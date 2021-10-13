Some users in the United Kingdom are experiencing problems on Wednesday when trying to log on to the National Health Service (NHS) app and website to show their COVID-19 pass, the technical team providing the service confirmed

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Some users in the United Kingdom are experiencing problems on Wednesday when trying to log on to the National Health Service (NHS) app and website to show their COVID-19 pass, the technical team providing the service confirmed.

"There are currently issues with accessing the Covid Pass on the NHS App and website.

We are investigating the issue and will update as soon as we can," NHS Digital said on Twitter.

Users trying to log on to the app are met with a message telling them to "try again later" as the service is experiencing very high traffic volumes.

"We are currently limit access to the service to prevent it from becoming overloaded," the message said.

The NHS app is used by people traveling abroad or attending events in the UK to prove their COVID-19 status.