US,EU on Track to Meet 2 Year Deadline for Reaching Steel, Aluminum Deal-US Trade Rep. Tai

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The United States and the European Union are on track to meet the two-year deadline for reaching a trade deal for steel and aluminum, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said.

"Absolutely, it is possible.

We are on track," said Tai at a press briefing on Monday.

The United States and the European Union released a joint statement in October 2021 that allowed for duty-free importation of steel and aluminum into the US and for the EU to suspend tariffs on US products.