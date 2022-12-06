US,EU On Track To Meet 2 Year Deadline For Reaching Steel, Aluminum Deal-US Trade Rep. Tai
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2022 | 03:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) The United States and the European Union are on track to meet the two-year deadline for reaching a trade deal for steel and aluminum, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said.
"Absolutely, it is possible.
We are on track," said Tai at a press briefing on Monday.
The United States and the European Union released a joint statement in October 2021 that allowed for duty-free importation of steel and aluminum into the US and for the EU to suspend tariffs on US products.