UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USFK To Release Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients After 20-day Isolation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:47 PM

USFK to release asymptomatic COVID-19 patients after 20-day isolation

The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday it will release coronavirus patients showing no symptoms after 20 days of quarantine even if they continue to test positive for the virus, citing medical research that individuals are no longer contagious after 20 days

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Tuesday it will release coronavirus patients showing no symptoms after 20 days of quarantine even if they continue to test positive for the virus, citing medical research that individuals are no longer contagious after 20 days.

USFK said it came up with the change in the discharge policy after thorough coordination with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

"USFK ... will begin to release individuals from isolation once they have reached 21 days in isolation, regardless if they continue to test positive for COVID-19," USFK said in a statement.

"Recent medical research studies have indicated that individuals are no longer contagious after 20 days, even though their COVID-19 test can remain positive beyond this time," it added, noting that the decision was made "after through coordination" with the U.S. and South Korean health authorities.

Though the patients are released from isolation, they will come under the authorities' thorough monitoring, a USFK official said.

Other key quarantine measures will be in place, including requiring all USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea to undergo a virus test and to be quarantined for 14 days.

Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.

"USFK policies still exceed both U.S. and ROK release criteria, and we remain more stringent than everyone else in identifying, containing and preventing the spread of COVID-19 within our formations, installations, and communities," USFK said.

According to South Korea's revised guidelines, effective from June 25, COVID-19 patients can be released from isolation if they have not shown any clinical symptoms for 10 days after being confirmed to have the virus, though they continue to test positive.

Previously, asymptomatic patients were allowed to exit quarantine only when they tested negative in two consecutive tests taken at least 24 hours apart.

"We had consultations with the U.S. military on the matter," Kwon Joon-wook, deputy director of the Central Disease Control Headquarters, told a regular briefing.

"Despite positive results on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing after around 20 days, the virus in those cases is neither infectious nor viable, and it is confirmed to be rather caused by dead particles of the virus, according to our analysis. So we see no problems in their release based on these grounds," he added.

Related Topics

Dead South Korea North Korea June All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Development projects in GB to be completed on war ..

24 seconds ago

PNSC planning to set up a LNG shipping desk: Ali Z ..

27 seconds ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 6,215 to 1,115,810

28 seconds ago

Nexta to Pay Almost $1,000 to Minsk Policeman in C ..

34 seconds ago

New Zealand's Ardern leads poll as first election ..

19 minutes ago

World sees record weekly number of Covid-19 cases, ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.