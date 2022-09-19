Using 'Arbitrage' to Push US to Grant Visas to Russian Diplomats Would Not Solve Issue- UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told RIA Novosti that using an arbitrage to strong arm the United States into granting visas quicker to Russian diplomats traveling to the UN headquarters could make matters worse.

Last week, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the majority of Russian delegation members who are expected to attend the United Nations General Assembly session in New York have not yet received visas.

"We have been clear that visas must be granted to delegations of all countries, I seriously doubt that arbitrage would lead to a positive result," Guterres said, adding that "it would not change, probably to even get worse the attitude of the host country because even the arbitrage would not be able to have any compulsive measure."