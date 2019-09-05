Using Defense Funds for Border Wall May Hurt US Non-Proliferation Efforts - Advocacy Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Using military funds for constructing a wall on the border with Mexico could negatively affect non-proliferation efforts and other defense matters, Human Rights First National Security Outreach Director and former government adviser, Bishop Garrison, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced that it authorized $3.5 billion in construction projects to build barriers on the US-Mexico border. Democrats blasted the Trump administration for diverting the funding from other military objectives.

"Reallocating funds meant to support our military for what amounts to a vanity project is not sound governance. We are dealing with national security crises with regard to everything from gun violence to extremism and nuclear non-proliferation and climate change," Garrison said on Wednesday.

Garrison, a decorated combat veteran who served in a variety of national security roles during the Obama administration, also said the White House is mistreating military personnel and undermining their readiness.

The rights group director also noted that Americans want sound and measured plans to handle the humanitarian crisis at the border. However, those plans do not include hamstringing the military, he added.

The Human Rights First official said that the announced plan is a "cynical manipulation of the system" and accused US President Donald Trump of attempting to limit congressional authorities.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. Trump has called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.

The Trump administration has implemented various policies such as the Remain in Mexico plan, which appears to have resulted in a declination of apprehensions at the US-Mexico border. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said that the number of apprehensions has dropped by about at least 40 percent for the months of June and July.