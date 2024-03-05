Using hearing aids may lower dementia risk for elders: research

A group of researchers from Australia's University of Melbourne have found that using hearing aids may help older adults with hearing loss problem, stabilize their cognitive function and lower the risk of dementia

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A group of researchers from Australia's University of Melbourne have found that using hearing aids may help older adults with hearing loss problem, stabilize their cognitive function and lower the risk of dementia.

Researchers from the university divided over 200 participants, all aged 60 and above, into two groups, with one having hearing loss and using hearing aids while the other wearing no hearing aids, and followed them for three years, the researchers said in an article published on the university's website.

During the three-year period, researchers assessed the cognitive performance of the elders of the two groups by using computerized card games at 18-month intervals and found that the hearing aid user group showed overall cognitive stability after three years while the non-hearing aid user group had declined significantly on three of the four cognitive tests.

The research result was published in the journal of Frontiers in Neuroscience.