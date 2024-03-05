Open Menu

Using Hearing Aids May Lower Dementia Risk For Elders: Research

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Using hearing aids may lower dementia risk for elders: research

A group of researchers from Australia's University of Melbourne have found that using hearing aids may help older adults with hearing loss problem, stabilize their cognitive function and lower the risk of dementia

SYDNEY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A group of researchers from Australia's University of Melbourne have found that using hearing aids may help older adults with hearing loss problem, stabilize their cognitive function and lower the risk of dementia.

Researchers from the university divided over 200 participants, all aged 60 and above, into two groups, with one having hearing loss and using hearing aids while the other wearing no hearing aids, and followed them for three years, the researchers said in an article published on the university's website.

During the three-year period, researchers assessed the cognitive performance of the elders of the two groups by using computerized card games at 18-month intervals and found that the hearing aid user group showed overall cognitive stability after three years while the non-hearing aid user group had declined significantly on three of the four cognitive tests.

The research result was published in the journal of Frontiers in Neuroscience.

Related Topics

Hearing Australia AIDS Melbourne May All From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against M ..

PSL 9: Peshawar Zalmi elect to bat first against Multan Sultans

9 minutes ago
 US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: militar ..

US cargo planes airdrop more aid for Gaza: military

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews Ramadan Nigahban Relief Progra ..

10 minutes ago
 Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

15 minutes ago
 China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic ..

China's ceramics, art exhibitions attract domestic, international professionals, ..

15 minutes ago
 First official event announced for Princess of Wal ..

First official event announced for Princess of Wales since surgery

15 minutes ago
BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presid ..

BNP Mengal announces to support Achakzai in presidential polls

15 minutes ago
 The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes ..

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killi ..

15 minutes ago
 WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Champ ..

WAPDA clinches Engro U20 National Volleyball Championship title

17 minutes ago
 Tees to be planted in city to control environment ..

Tees to be planted in city to control environmental pollution: Mayor Karachi

17 minutes ago
 AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

AIOU holds seminar on Islamic Criminal Law

20 minutes ago
 Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both lea ..

Tajik president congratulates PM Shehbaz, both leaders vow to enhance bilateral ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World