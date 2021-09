Using Ukraine Against Russia May Lead to Dire Consequences for Kiev - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The use of Kiev as a weapon against Moscow by Washington may lead to dire consequences for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Washington's use of Kiev as such an anti-Russian weapon can lead to very predictable and sad consequences," Zakharova told a briefing when commenting on a recent meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.