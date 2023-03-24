UrduPoint.com

Using Uranium Shells To Cause Irreparable Harm To Health Of Population Of Ukraine - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Using Uranium Shells to Cause Irreparable Harm to Health of Population of Ukraine - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The use of uranium ammunition will cause irreparable harm to the health of the military and civilian population of Ukraine, but NATO is ready to supply them to Kiev, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Friday.

"Despite the fact that the use of such ammunition (with depleted uranium) will cause irreparable harm to the health of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the civilian population, NATO countries, in particular the UK, express their readiness to supply this type of weapon to the Kiev regime," Kirillov told a briefing.

Depleted uranium compounds, remaining in the soil after its use as part of projectiles, may be dangerous for people, animals and the environment for a long time, the official added.

After the use of shells with depleted uranium on the territory of Ukraine, significant cultivation areas will be contaminated ” through vehicles, radioactive substances will be carried to the territory outside the combat zone, he said.

