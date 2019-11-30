UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

USMCA Differences Mostly Pit US Vs. Mexico; Canada Playing Facilitator - Mexican Trade Rep

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:50 AM

USMCA Differences Mostly Pit US Vs. Mexico; Canada Playing Facilitator - Mexican Trade Rep

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Most of the remaining sticking points in negotiations on the US-Canada Mexico Agreement are between Mexico and the United States, and Canada is trying to narrow the gaps between the two sides, Mexico's chief negotiator Jesus Seade said during a working visit to Ottawa on Friday.

"Many of the issues are with Mexico," Seade told reporters prior to his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who is the lead Canadian negotiator.

The Mexico undersecretary for North America characterized Canada's contribution to the negotiations as very "constructive," adding that dialogue with Canada was "intensifying."

Negotiators from the three countries are trying to agree to last-minute revisions to the USMCA that would allow the deal to be put up for a vote by Democrats in the US House of Representatives by the end of this year. US Democrats are seeking revisions to the agreement that would address concerns over labor standards and other issues.

Seade said the ongoing process of revising the agreement would result in a better deal.

"What was a very good agreement for the three countries is getting to be much better. Many of the issues raised by the Democrats are very valid and what is coming out of it will be very good," he said.  "I think we are going to have instead of a very good agreement, an excellent agreement," Seade said.

The push for ratification has intensified in recent days, with only a few weeks remaining on the House of Representatives' schedule to ratify the agreement.

The urgency was on full display as the trade representatives from the US, Canada, and Mexico scheduled a bargaining session on the eve of Thanksgiving to discuss amendments to the USMCA that congressional Democrats would like to see before holding a ratification vote in the House.

Last week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that additional negotiations with Mexico and Canada would be needed to revise the USMCA trade deal with tougher enforcement mechanisms, particularly in regard to labor, environmental, and pharmaceutical issues.

So far, only Mexico has ratified the trade deal.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Vote Visit Ottawa Nancy Lead United States Mexico Justin Trudeau Democrats From Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

36 minutes ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circ ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

1 hour ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

1 hour ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.