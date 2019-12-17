UrduPoint.com
USMCA Trade Agreement 'Spectacular Deal' For US Economy - Lighthizer

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 10:42 PM

The trade agreement reached between the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA) will have a great positive impact on the American economy, the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The trade agreement reached between the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA) will have a great positive impact on the American economy, the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Tuesday.

"This is a spectacular deal for the American economy," Lighthizer told Fox business Network.

Lighthizer said USMCA's big impact will be felt right away and will support almost every part of the US economy.

The trade agreement will raise the United States' GDP between a third of a percent and one percent and will allow for the creation of up to 500,000 new jobs.

Last week, the Mexican Senate ratified a protocol on changes to the USMCA.

The United States and Canada are expected to ratify the trade agreement in 2020.

The USMCA came into being as a result of re-negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and was signed on November 30, 2018. The new trade agreement revises the rules for participants' access to the domestic markets of the three countries and some labor legislation norms.

Compared to the 1994 NAFTA pact, which US President Donald Trump called a "disaster" for the United States, the new trade agreement focuses more on environmental regulation, includes additional protection mechanisms of intellectual property and provides US dairy farmers greater access to the Canadian market.

