USMCA Trade Agreement To Go Into Effect July 1 - Trade Representative Lighthizer's Office

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:20 AM

USMCA Trade Agreement to Go Into Effect July 1 - Trade Representative Lighthizer's Office

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The US Trade Representative's office said in a press release that Congress has been notified that the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement will go into force on July 1.

"US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today notified Congress that Canada and Mexico have taken measures necessary to comply with their commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), and that the Agreement will enter into force on July 1, 2020," the release said on Friday.

