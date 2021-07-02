UrduPoint.com
USMCA Trade Reps To Meet In Mexico City On July 7 For Trade Deal Anniversary - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) US, Canada and Mexico's trade envoys will convene in Mexico City on July 7 to commemorate the first anniversary of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) successor pact, Global Affairs Canada said on Thursday.

"To commemorate the first anniversary of the entry into force of the Canada-United-States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small business, Export Promotion and International Trade; Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative; and Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, Mexico's Secretary of Economy, will meet in Mexico City on July 7," the Canadian government's diplomatic arm said in a statement.

The trade envoys hope to build on the achievements of the Agreement's first year and the results of the Free Trade Commission meeting held in May, the statement read.

The USMCA entered into force on July 1, 2020, replacing the 1993 NAFTA. The new pact essentially modernizes NAFTA, including rules regarding labor standards.

