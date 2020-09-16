UrduPoint.com
USNS Yuma Vessel Heading For Black Sea For Routine Maritime Operations - Navy

Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:00 PM

USNS Yuma Vessel Heading for Black Sea for Routine Maritime Operations - Navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The US' high-speed transport vessel ” USNS Yuma ” is heading for the Black Sea to conduct routine maritime operations in support of Washington's regional partners, the US Sixth Fleet said on Wednesday.

"USNS Yuma, a @MSCSealift vessel, begins its northbound transit into the #BlackSea to begin routine maritime operations.

#US6thFleet routinely operates in the Black Sea in support of our allies & partners in the region," the US Sixth Fleet, which is operating as part of US Naval Forces Europe, wrote on Twitter.

USNS Yuma belongs to the class of multi-purpose non-combat vessels designed for the rapid transfer of troops, cargo and military equipment, as well as for humanitarian relief operations.

More Stories From World

