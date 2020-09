USNS Yuma Vessel Heading for Black Sea for Routine Maritime Operations - Navy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The US' high-speed transport vessel USNS Yuma is heading for the Black Sea to conduct routine maritime operations in support of Washington's regional partners, the US Sixth Fleet said on Wednesday.

"USNS Yuma, a @MSCSealift vessel, begins its northbound transit into the #BlackSea to begin routine maritime operations.

#US6thFleet routinely operates in the Black Sea in support of our allies & partners in the region," the US Sixth Fleet, which is operating as part of US Naval Forces Europe, wrote on Twitter.

USNS Yuma belongs to the class of multi-purpose non-combat vessels designed for the rapid transfer of troops, cargo and military equipment, as well as for humanitarian relief operations.