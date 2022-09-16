UrduPoint.com

USOPC Chair Says Pathway Back In Competition For Russian Athletes Being Considered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 04:00 AM

USOPC Chair Says Pathway Back in Competition for Russian Athletes Being Considered

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is considering the pathway back in competition for Russian athletes as individual athletes should not be punished for governments' actions, Susanne Lyons, the chair of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), said on Thursday.

On Thursday, the head of the Commission of Athletes of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), fencer Sofya Velikaya, said that IOC President Thomas Bach, during a conference call with athletes, called the decision to suspend Russian athletes a dilemma and said that in the future the organization would decide how to resolve it.

"We know that the IOC is beginning to think about whether there is a pathway back for the Russian athletes. They are beginning to reach out to all of their stakeholders, including the NOCs (National Olympic Committees), the international federations, to get input on that topic.

So, I don't think there any decisions have been made yet. But I think all of us feel it at some point in time the individual athletes should not be the victims of whatever their individual governments' political or other tensions are around the world. So, I think, inevitably, there will be a desire to see athletes who happen to reside in Russia come back and be part of competitions but the timing and what that pathway looks like is to be determined," Lyons told the USOPC's leadership press briefing following the board meeting via teleconference.

At the end of February, the IOC recommended that international sports federations not allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions due to the situation in Ukraine. A number of federations have followed this recommendation.

Related Topics

World Sports Ukraine Russia United States February Olympics International Olympic Committee All

Recent Stories

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity ..

AJK PM, CM GB resolve to lessen road connectivity challenges by constructing 'Sh ..

3 hours ago
 Man killed over personal enmity

Man killed over personal enmity

3 hours ago
 White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned Abou ..

White House on Putin-Xi Meeting: US Concerned About Depth of China's Alignment W ..

3 hours ago
 EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

EU chief vows unfaltering backing on Kyiv visit

3 hours ago
 German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

German envoy calls on Saleem Mandviwala

3 hours ago
 The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on ..

The Sun's Report About 'Assassination Attempt' on Putin False - Kremlin

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.