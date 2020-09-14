USPS Under Temporary Restraining Order Over Election 'Misinformation' - Griswold

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The US Postal Service (USPS) has been temporarily prohibited from sending out election information postcards that could potentially mislead US voters, according to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

"Temporary restraining order granted. The @USPS must stop sending misinformation to Colorado voters," Griswold said on Twitter, adding in a later tweet on Sunday that "USPS is now fighting the temporary restraining order that is barring their further mailing of incorrect election information to Colorado households."

On Saturday, Griswold announced that she had filed a lawsuit and a temporary restraining order against the USPS for sending out "misinformation" about mail ballots to millions of US voters.

Griswold claims that information on USPS postcards is not specific to Colorado's voting process and could affect voters' decision to participate in the US presidential election in November.

Grisworld posted a photo on Twitter of a USPS information postcard that says US voters should request a mail-in ballot at least 15 days before the election day and must return the ballot at least seven days before the election. However, in Colorado, mail-in ballots are sent out to all voters who also have the option to return their ballots in person on the day of the election.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned the public that the Democrats have sent 80 million ballots over the mail mostly to people who have not asked for them and may likely misuse them to affect the election result. The Democrats have argued that mail-in ballots are necessary to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in the US.