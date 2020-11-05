USPS 'Whistleblower' Tells Project Veritas Late Mail-in Ballots in US Election Backdated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A United States Postal Service (USPS) "whistleblower" has told the right-wing Project Veritas portal that their supervisor ordered mail workers in Michigan to backdate postal ballots that had initially arrived too late to be counted.

"We were told to collect any ballots that we find in mailboxes, collection boxes, etc., for outgoing mail, at the end of the day, we are supposed to separate them from the standard letter mail, so they can hand-stamp them with yesterday's date ” and put them through the Express Mail system ” to get wherever they need to go," the whistleblower, who spoke anonymously, told the portal.

The mail-in ballots were stamped to make it appear that they had arrived on November 3, before the state's deadline of 20:00, the whistleblower alleged.

Incumbent President Donald Trump has been a staunch critic of mail-in voting, both in the run-up to the election and in the days that have followed since polls closed.

Trump said on Wednesday evening that the Republicans would claim victory in Michigan, a key battleground state in the election, if ballots had been secretly dumped as has been "widely reported."

The Fox news broadcaster on Wednesday evening called the Democrats' victory in the state of Michigan. As of 12:50 GMT on Thursday, the broadcaster has Biden with 50.6 percent of the vote in the state, compared to Trump's 47.9 percent, with 99 percent of ballots counted.

Nationwide, Biden has gained 264 electoral votes with five states left to be called, compared to Trump's 214, according to the broadcaster's data.